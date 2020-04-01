Dynamos have announced that their captain Partson Jaure is out of the intensive care unit (ICU), just a day after the defender underwent head surgery.

The 29-year old sustained a skull fracture in a car accident that happened on the 22nd of March near Prince Edward School in Harare. He is admitted at Parerenyatwa Hospital.

In a statement on Social Media on Tuesday, Dembabre said: “The doctors attending to captain Partson Jaure yesterday delivered a positive report on the recovery of the defender who underwent a delicate head surgery in Harare on Sunday.

“He is been moved from the ICU to the High Dependency Unit at Parirenyatwa Hospital.”

The injury is expected to heal at least eight weeks from now.

Comments

comments