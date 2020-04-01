Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died due to coronavirus.

The French club announced the news of the death of the 68-year-old on Tuesday. He admitted at a hospital in Senegal, the country of his birth, after contracting the virus. He becomes the country’s first COVID-19 fatality.

A statement on Marseille’s Twitter account read: “Olympique de Marseille learned with great sadness of the death of Pape Diouf. Pape will remain forever in the hearts of Marseillais as one of the great craftsmen of the history of the club. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Diouf was the first black president of a first-tier European club when he took the position at Marseille in 2005 until 2009.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. S.A Sports Minister gives ABSA Premiership green light to continue
  2. Covid-19 claims it’s first football victim as Spanish coach dies
  3. Breaking: ABSA Premiership in jeopardy as Ramaphosa declares Covid-19 national disaster
  4. Juventus player tests possitive for coronavirus