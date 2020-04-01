Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died due to coronavirus.

The French club announced the news of the death of the 68-year-old on Tuesday. He admitted at a hospital in Senegal, the country of his birth, after contracting the virus. He becomes the country’s first COVID-19 fatality.

A statement on Marseille’s Twitter account read: “Olympique de Marseille learned with great sadness of the death of Pape Diouf. Pape will remain forever in the hearts of Marseillais as one of the great craftsmen of the history of the club. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”

It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf. Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club's history. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oASMjZJ8rI — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_English) March 31, 2020

Diouf was the first black president of a first-tier European club when he took the position at Marseille in 2005 until 2009.

Comments

comments