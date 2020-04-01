Willard Katsande has recovered from a knee injury which he sustained in Soweto Derby in late February.

The midfielder was stretchered off during the 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates after he tore the ligament in the inner part of his knee. He wore a knee brace during the first weeks of the injury.

Katsande is now training and posted a video on Twitter when he was doing drills on his own.

The 34-year old is expected to be ready for action when the league resumes.

He only missed one game since the injury and the suspension of football due to the coronavirus seems to have come as a blessing in disgues as it has given him more time to recover.

