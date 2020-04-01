The Harare City Council has provided an update on its two stadiums undergoing renovations.

The council have trimmed their workforce involved in the refurbishment of both Gwanzura and Rufaro due to the lockdown.

So far, much focus had been put on the changing rooms, sewer and drainage pipes and the pitch while boreholes were also sunk at both venues.

The reduced manpower on site is now concentrating its efforts on the sitting bays and will also be attending to other facilities such as the security wall.

Speaking to the Herald, Harare City Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme, said: “As a council, we have decided to minimise the number of our workers who are involved in the renovations of Gwanzura and Rufaro stadiums.

“We have heeded the call by President Mnangagwa and nothing comes before people’s health… We had set April as the target to complete the Gwanzura project but, with this now, we will have to see what happens.

“The reason to retain some staff on the ground is that some work, which had already commenced, cannot be abandoned midway as that would mean restarting again which will gobble more funds.”

Comments

comments