Zimbabwe Football Association boss Felton Kamambo says national team coach Zdravko Logarusic is getting his salary is getting his salary well ahead of time as the association do not want to run the risk of being dragged to Fifa for failing to pay the gaffer.

There were reports last week suggesting that the Croatian gaffer was not happy with Zifa who were said to be failing to pay him on time.

But according to Kamambo’s claims, it seems the rumours were not true.

Speaking to ZTN, he said: “We want the coach to concentrate on doing his job hence the move to ensure that his salary is paid long before its due. I believe we have done our best to take care of the coach, and we are glad that Loga appreciates the effort.

“He is determined to take the Warriors to unprecedented levels and as Zifa we are fired up as well. This is the year football will do the talking and we believe that with Logarusic in charge of the national team good times will roll once again.”

Zifa has twice suffered the ignominy of being hauled before Fifa after failing to pay Brazilian mentor Valinhos and Belgian journeyman Tom Saintfeit.

