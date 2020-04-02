Zimbabwe international Elvis Chipezeze has urged people to respect the lockdown and stay at home in order to save lives amid the escalation of the coronavirus.

The novel pandemic has literally put the world to a halt and South Africa, where Chipepezeze plies his trade for Limpopo-based Baroka, is currently on a three-weeks lockdown enforced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, an implementation also put in place by his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chipezeze urged people to stay at home in an interview with South Africa publication Kick Off.

“When they say lockdown, it’s lockdown. Everyone is indoors. So there is nothing you can do. There is no time to go out or live the normal life we used to,” he said.

“It’s a lockdown, papa. Everyone must stay indoors, papa. Stay at home, papa. Safety comes first. So I think they did a good thing in doing the lockdown thing because like I said, health comes first, more than anything.”

“Follow the rules you know, stay indoors, sanitise every time. They must also try the social distancing and stuff,” he added.

