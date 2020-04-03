The English Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May as previously communicated.

The resolution was made during a meeting on Friday where stakeholders agreed that the campaign will only restart when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

The EPL was suspended following an outbreak of coronavirus and its possible date of return had been set at the beginning of May.

A statement by the league said: “It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

“The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

“With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

“However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows.

“The sporting and financial implications for Premier League clubs as well as for The FA, EFL and National League were considered at today’s meeting.”

