Marvelous Nakamba has been linked with a shock exit at Aston Villa with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor said to be interested in signing him.

The Zimbabwean midfielder is under contract at Villa Park until June 2024 after arriving at the EPL side before the start of the 2019/20 season from Club Brugge for €12m. He is a regular in the Dean Smith’s side, making 26 appearances in all competitions this season thus far.

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Trabzonspor have identified Nakamba to replace the departed Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel.

The newspaper claims that the club wants to make a move at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Mikel left the club last month after terminating his contract last month following a fallout with the club chiefs over playing football during the coronavirus crisis.

