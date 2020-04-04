Washington Arubi is among four players reportedly set to depart at SuperSport United when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The 34-year old joined the Pretoria-based side in 2018 as a cover-up of Ronwen Williams but has dropped to be the third choice, sometimes missing in the match-day squad.

Club CEO Stan Matthews confirmed to Soccer Laduma on Friday that the contracts of Arubi, Thabo Qalinge, Thabo Mnyamane and Ndivhuwo Ravhulali will not be renewed.

“There’s obviously three or four players who are in limbo and whose contracts had option dates by which they had to be extended for next season,” said Matthews.

“But as clubs, we can only exercise those options based on events on the field of play…

“There are a handful of players in this situation – Thabo Qalinge, Thabo Mnyamane, Ndivhuwo Ravhulali and Washington Arubi. It’s a problem because they are waiting and those are the four sensitive cases.”

Comments

comments