Zimbabwe’s 4-0 home victory against Swaziland in the 2017 Afcon qualifiers was the Warriors’ biggest winning margin during the campaign.

Goals from captain Knowledge Musona, Evans Rusike, Costa Nhamoinesu, Khama Billiat saw the team seal their qualification to the finals.

The other outstanding player on the day was Kuda Mahachi who set up Rusike’s goal and also earned a penalty which was converted by Musona.

The victory came four days after Zimbabwe played to an unconvincing 1-1 draw in Mbabane.

Here are the highlights of the game.

