Zimbabwe’s Afcon qualifier against Botswana in June is no longer taking place after Fifa announced on Friday night that all international football matches during that period have been postponed due to coronavirus crisis.

The Warriors were supposed to travel to Botswana on June 9 for their Group H Matchday 5 fixture.

The upcoming World Cup qualifiers, set for September, are also likely to be put on hold as Fifa is contemplating on coming up with a revised schedule.

“The Fifa-Confederations working group… has unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting, which was organised via conference call today (Friday).

“The working group made the following recommendations to the Bureau, concerning the men’s international match calendar:

– To postpone all international matches due to be played during the upcoming June 2020 window; and

– To organise bilateral discussions with confederations concerning 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in order to finalise a revised match schedule pending health and safety developments,” said a Fifa statement.

The back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria set for late March were also postponed due to the outbreak.

