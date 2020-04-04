Marvelous Nakamba has been identified by Trabzonspor as a possible replacement for John Obi Mikel who departed the Turkish club last month.

The news came as a surprise since the Zimbabwean midfielder has been one of the most outstanding players in the Aston Villa squad since he arrived in the pre-season.

But it seems it’s a calculated move by Trabzonspor who are targeting a host of other players in the EPL.

When asked about the reports of the 25-year old, club president Ahmet Ağaoğlu confirmed their transfer strategies, saying they want to sign players from struggling clubs who are facing relegation.

Aston Villa is currently second from bottom with 25 points.

“We are following England. It is more economically reasonable to get players from the teams falling from the league here,” was quoted as saying by FotoMac, a Turkish football website.

Nakamba is under contract at Villa Park until June 2024 after his transfer from Club Brugge for €12m. He has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season thus far.

