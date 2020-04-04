There have been quite a lot of Zimbabwean footballers who have followed in their fathers or siblings football footsteps becoming professional players.

But twins who have managed to forge successful football careers at the same time are quite a rarity.

Locally, the mention of twins in domestic football is sure to take many down the memory lane to the exploits of the Mugeyi and Muteji brothers, who took the local game by storm in the 1990s.

The legendary former Warriors duo of Wilfred and William Mugeyi illuminated local stadia for the now-defunct Highfield-based side Black Aces with the former being crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 1992.

Three years later, the Midlands city of Gweru unleashed the Muteji twins Abel and the late Cain, who captivated local football fans’ imagination after featuring in the classy Zimbabwe Under-23 team that agonisingly came close to winning the 1995 All-Africa Games gold medal.

The side also painfully lost in the final qualifier of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games to a star-studded Nigerian team which featured future greats such as Nwankwo Kanu, Austine “Jay Jay” Okocha and Celestine Babayaro, just to mention a few.

The Mubaiwa twins – Peter and Patrick – then entered the fray at the turn of the millennium, playing for the now-defunct Harare United before finding a new home in the South African National First Division.

Former Warriors forward Tendai Ndoro and his twin brother Takudzwa left a mark on the domestic football game in the following decade, although the former has enjoyed more success both locally and beyond the country’s borders.

The last few years also witnessed the emergence of the Moyo twins – Kelvin and Elvis – who rose to stardom during their five-year stay at FC Platinum where they won two league titles and two Castle Challenge Cups before moving to South Africa.

Their elder brother Thabani Moyo starred for Bulawayo giants Highlanders, while their father, Bishop, played for the now-defunct Bulawayo side Eagles as a midfielder.

Last season saw the birth of the Muza twins in the topflight, Fredrick and Fradreck who made their PSL debut at TelOne.

Though there is nothing much to write home about this pair, Fradrick is remembered for that powerful volley which he scored against a title-chasing Caps United at Ascot stadium.

Comments

comments