Government of Zambia, through its Ministry of Sport, is yet to approve coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic’s contract with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

The Slovakian was appointed the national team head coach in February on a two-year deal.

According to reports in the country, the government has taken long to sort out the issue, a development that puts the contract in limbo. It’s also claimed Micho has not been paid part of his first salary which is supposed to come through the Ministry of Sports.

The coach is believed to be getting around US$25, 000 per month plus other allowances.

He has been mandated to end Chipolopolo’s four-year absence from the African Cup of Nations finals (Afcon).

