Pre-season preparations could remain on hold after the end of the current 21-day national President Emmerson Mnangagwa claimed that they will decide whether or not to extend the 21-day national lockdown.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign was supposed to start at the end of March but all sporting activities and other public gatherings in the country were suspended until further notice following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Clubs continued with their pre-season preparations, but after the imposition of the lockdown, all activities were put on hold.

And latest claims by the president have further put doubt if the preparations will resume after the end of the lockdown.

Speaking after touring the city, assessing the current situation on the ground, Mnangagwa said: “I wouldn’t want to prejudge our decision.

“We are going to review the situation. If we think that it is containable, we may go back because it has its socio-economic impact.”

Should the crisis end in near future, the League is likely to give clubs some time to wrap up their preparations before the season starts, thereby causing another delay.

