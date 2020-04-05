UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed August 3 as the latest possible date for the 2019-20 Champions League final.

The competition was suspended due to coronavirus when it was still in the Round of 16 stage. The final was supposed to be played in May.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF, as cited by Goal, Ceferin said: “It must finish by August 3, both the Champions League and Europa League.

“It is an extraordinary situation we are in, so we are flexible on dates and kick-off times. If the crisis eases earlier, then we can start sooner.

“We could play with the current system, or in one-off matches played on neutral turf. For now, it’s just an option to play with a final eight or final four.

“The only wrong decision we could make now would be to play in a way that puts the health and safety of players, fans and referees at risk.

“However, if we are in secure conditions, then I don’t see the problem.”

