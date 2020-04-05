Most of the renovations at Barbourfields Stadium have been completed, a Bulawayo City Council (BCC) official has claimed.

The venue is undergoing extensive touch-ups after it was banned from hosting international games by CAF.

Speaking to Sunday News, BCC senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu said most of the work has been done despite the effects of the coronavirus crisis which has caused a 21-day lock-down.

“The bulk of the work has been done. We are still working in full force, however, cognisant of the issues for COVID-19 and also watching national Government proclamations on the pandemic,’’ said Mpofu.

“We are not an exception as we have had to reduce the staff at the ground to meet the health standard requirement. We may be affected by failing to source the requisite material as some suppliers are reportedly working towards shutting down manufacturing and selling of material.”

Renovations have been carried out on the changing rooms, pitch, floodlights, dugout and installing WiFi internet. The parking areas are being refurbished.

The BCC has until June 15 to finish upgrading the stadium before a final CAF inspection is conducted ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Comments

comments