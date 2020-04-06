Bayern Munich players returned to training on Monday morning and will train in small groups.

All football activities were suspended until Sunday, 5 April due to the coronavirus crisis.

A statement by the club read: “Training will take place with no members of the public present.

“In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the FC Bayern training ground.”

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga remains on hold until at least 30 April following a meeting of league clubs last Tuesday.

