Simbarashe Chinani is yet to receive feedback from Russia where he recently spent a month on trials.

The goalkeeper was attached at top-flight side Rubin Kazan while young forward Nigel Katawa trained with some lower league clubs. But the transfers are likely not going to happen anytime soon because of the coronavirus lockdown that has led to a complete shutdown of football business across the globe.

The pair is back home and Chinani has already extended his contract with Dynamos and is part of the squad registered with the Premier Soccer League for the upcoming season. Katawa did not renew his deal.

Dembare chief executive, Jonathan Mashingaidze, has confirmed to the Herald that they have not received communication regarding the two players.

“There is no official position that has been agreed. So, it means the status quo remains until we get official communication from the club (in Russia),” said Mashingaidze.

