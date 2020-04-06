Barely two weeks after donating €1 million towards the fight against Coronavirus, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lost his 82–year-old mother due to the global pandemic.

The club announced the sad development via a statement on their website.

“Manchester City Coronavirus confirmed the sad development via a statement on their website.The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was  82-years.

Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” read the statement.

 

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Dybala opens up on how it is really like to have coronavirus
  2. Ghana FA suspends all football activity in the country
  3. Guardiola concedes title race to Liverpool
  4. Guardiola regrets Pogba’s derby absence