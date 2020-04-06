Barely two weeks after donating €1 million towards the fight against Coronavirus, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lost his 82–year-old mother due to the global pandemic.

The club announced the sad development via a statement on their website.

“Manchester City Coronavirus confirmed the sad development via a statement on their website.The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years.

Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” read the statement.

