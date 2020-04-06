With no football action in the recent weeks, ZBC TV has announced some great news to counter the boredom tonight.

The national broadcaster will screen the exhibition match between Warriors legends and their Barcelona counterparts.

The game which was played at National Sports Stadium in November 2017 will be re-broadcast at 9 pm.

It featured several big names from the local and international stage. The Warriors squad included Madinda and Peter Ndlovu, Brena Msiska, Harlington Shereni, Tinashe Nengomasha, Moses Chunga, Kaitano Tembo and Benjani Mwaruwaru. Sunday Chidzambwa and David Mandigora were the coaches on the day.

The Barca selection had the likes of Deco, Eric Abidal, Edgar Davids, Rivaldo, Francesco Coco, Edmilson and Patrick Kluivert who captained the side.

