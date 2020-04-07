The English dictionary is awash with words with the same meaning as ‘Warrior.’ Trooper, fighter, hero, battler, soldier, champion, combatant, you name them.

The deadly Coronavirus however, the worst global health crisis in 100 years, does not take any bravery into account; 75 973 people have succummbed to it worldwide; 16 523 in Italy, 13897 in Spain, 10 980 in the US, 8911 in France, 5373 in the UK, and 649 in Turkey.

The manner in which some people in Zimbabwe have ignored calls by government to enforce a 21-day lockdown as a means of combatting the novel Coronavirus is a sign that the epidemic is not taken seriously in the country.

Some Zimbabweans are even still choosing to be ignorant, to the point of questioning the existence of the global pandemic, in a country which has witnessed only one fatality to date; broadcaster Zororo Makamba.

Zimbabwe as a country might not be a high-risk area but some of the country’s football exports are on the doorstep of the pandemic.

Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims, a team in the French Ligue 1, lost it’s team doctor Bernard Gonzalez two days ago; he committed suicide after testing positive to the virus.

Except for Italy, Zimbabwe has at least a football player in the aforementioned countries, mostly so in the UK, where the gloomy face of Heath Secretary Matt Hancock addresing the nation live on Sky News on Sunday told the story of a man who is counting on people’s compliance to lockdown rules as the only way the virus can be combated.

Reflect in silence and spare a thought for the Zimbabwean players abroad in the wake of this crisis.

