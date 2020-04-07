The myth that football players are not educated has once again come under massive scrutiny after Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni authored a motivational book.

Nyoni(27), who plies his trade for South African ABSA Premiership side Maritzburg United, is a holder of a Degree in Marketing with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The title of the book is Reposition Yourself.

Nyoni, formerly with Highlanders and CAPS United before crossing the river Limpopo, took to Twitter to reveal the development.

