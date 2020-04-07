SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo missed out on an opportunity to work with world-renowned managers such as Jose Mourinho, David Moyes and Roy Hodgson.

The Zimbabwean gaffer was supposed to travel to England for a study tour where he was going to be attached at Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Crystal Palace during the international break.

But he was denied the opportunity by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“Kaitano was supposed to go and spend time with Jose Mourinho at Spurs and with Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace as well as David Moyes at West Ham United.

“It was a trip for him to study how the top coaches do things. But because of the coronavirus, it was called off,” SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews told IOL.

The club, however, arranged online sessions for Tembo with the coaches.

“The principle was that Kaitano would go to England to develop as a coach. He obviously wants to learn and grow.

“But with travel now out of the question, we will facilitate those interactions on an online space. He will still have online sessions and one with Roy Hodgson is already confirmed,” Matthews explained.

