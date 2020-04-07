Liverpool has been handed English Premier League title boost by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin who believes the club deserve to be awarded the title if the season is cancelled.

League action is currently suspended in England due to the coronavirus outbreak and Jurgen Klopp’s side is holding a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City on the EPL table. The Reds need just two more wins to secure the championship.

Speaking to EkipaSN, a sports newspaper in his native Slovenia, Ceferin said: “I can’t see a way Liverpool could be left without a title.

“Theoretically it’s not all over, but practically Liverpool are on the verge of it.

“If it could not be played, it would still be necessary to announce the results in some way and then the champions should be determined.

“And of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool. I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at a table, but I believe they will win the title in one way or another.”

Comments

comments