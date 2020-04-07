France-based Zimbabwe international midfielder Marshall Munetsi has implored his countrymen to remember him in their prayers, amid the coronavirus turmoil that has ravaged most parts of Europe.

The Stade de Reims player called for divine intervention following the death of team doctor committed suicide after testing positive for the virus.

“Everything is in God’s hands, we have to pray hard for each other and adhere to the precautions against this deadly disease.

“For now I am safe, but I hope and pray that everyone here and back home is going to keep safe because this virus is taking lives,” he said.

Like many European countries, France has not been spared by COVID-19 and safety remains elusive with many players fearing for their livelihoods.

Comments

comments