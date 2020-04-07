Ngezi Platnum Stars have announced their squad for 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The 29-man selection include the bulk of players that featured prominently for the team in the last campaign. These include Frank Mukarati, Keith Murera, Kelvin Bulaji, Micheal Charamba, Tichaona Mabvura, Bruno Mtigo and James Nguluve.

Notable new faces in squad are Devon Chafa, Denver Mukamba who joined the side from Chapungu and former Maritzburg United striker Junior Zindoga.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Nelson Chadya, Issah Ali, Chang Marion.

Defenders: Munashe Katondo, Kudzai Chigwida, Quadir Amini, Frank Mukarati, Keith Murera, Polite Moyo, Ariel Makopa, Wayne Makuwa, Kelvin Bulaji.

Midfielders: Devon Chafa, Wellington Taderera, Nigel Makumbe, Denver Mukamba, Gerald Takwara, Malon Mushonga, Micheal Charamba, Tichaona Mabvura, Bruno Mtigo, Malvin Kwinjo.

Forwards: Anelka Chivandire, Junior Zindoga, Nyasha Chintuli, Tendai Matindife, MacDonald Makuwe, James Nguluve, Mandla Mlilo.

