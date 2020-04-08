Veteran former Warriors and Dynamos goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube is seeking to reinvent his career after resurfacing at Division One team, TelOne.

The 35-year old joins the Gweru based side together with former Highlanders midfielder Simon Munawa who was with Chicken Inn last term.

Dube who was among Zimbabwe’s finest goalminders during his peak has been nomadic having played for a record five clubs. He featured for Dynamos, Caps United, How Mine, FC Platinum and most recently Manica Diamonds, where he was reduced to a second choice keeper.

TelOne who are coached by Rahman Gumbo were relegated from the Castle Lager Premier PSL last season.

