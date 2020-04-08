Ronaldinho has been released from prison following his arrest for allegedly trying to enter Paraguay using a fake passport.

The Brazil legend, 40, and his brother, Roberto Assis (who is also his business manager), were arrested in March and spent 32 days behind the bars.

Gustavo Amarillo ruled on Tuesday that the two should be released from prison following a sentencing review hearing. They are now under house arrest, staying at Hotel Palmaroga, in Paraguayan capital city, Asuncion.

Ronaldinho and Assis will not be allowed to go beyond the boundaries of the hotel.

A bond of US$ 1,6m was paid for their release, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the investigations in the falsified passports have expanded into possible money laundering, but the authorities are yet to get any evidence in the matter.

