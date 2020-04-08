Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa has reflected on his debut at Zamora CF, saying the technical team didn’t trust him at first.

The 21-year old joined the forth tier club in January and has become a regular in the first team in recent matches.

In an interview with the Herald, Mapisa said: “I think, at first, they didn’t trust me during my first game because the other goalkeeper had never been on the bench.

‘’But, then, I made my debut and everything quickly changed and they (the club’s technical department) put all their trust in me . . . the coach always believes in me so I had nothing to be ashamed of.

“They (the other players at Zamora CF) are good teammates, it’s only that it’s normal if you are new at some place and you won’t get trusted so early but as time goes on they will trust you in whatever you do.”

Meanwhile, Zamora will have to wait a bit longer before sealing the promotion to 3rd division as football is currently suspended in Spain. The team is currently on top of Tercera División – Group 8 with a 3-point lead plus a game in hand.

