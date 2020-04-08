The Warriors are now facing an exhausting fixture schedule after their three Afcon qualifiers scheduled for March and June were postponed.

The fixture build-up followed after Fifa and Caf cancelled all international games in March and June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The national team was supposed to play Algeria in back-to-back fixtures at the end of March before travelling to Botswana for the Match-day 5 encounter in June. The qualifying campaign was initially set to end during the September international break at home against Zambia.

The World Cup qualifiers were then to follow in October and November against Ghana, Ethiopia and South Africa.

But according to reports, Fifa is now proposing a fixture list to be shifted out, a development that will see the Warriors playing three games during each week-long international break starting in September to reduce the backlog.

The back-to-back tie with Algeria and the Botswana trip will fill the first slot while the Zambia game and two World Cup qualifiers take place in October.

In that way, the qualifying calendar will be put back on track with a further World Cup qualifier set for November.

