Dean Furman has not received any offer but will leave SuperSport United to return to UK to start a family with his wife, the player’s agent Glyn Binkin has said.

The 31-year old will not renew his contract with Pretoria-based side when it expires at the end of the season.

“No [offers] as yet. He will be returning to the United Kingdom and that would be his first option as his wife is pregnant and both his and her families are based in the United Kingdom so that would be the ideal situation,” Binkin told Goal.

Furman arrived at United in 2015 after leaving English side Doncaster Rovers.

