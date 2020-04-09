Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Highlanders received a paltry US$8.50 for television rights for the 2019 season from Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), it has emerged.

In 2018, the national broadcaster and the Premier Soccer League signed a deal to flight league games on television and radio, a deal which sees clubs benefiting from it in terms of broadcasting rights.

According to the 2019 inflation-adjusted audited financial statement released by Bosso, the Bulawayo based side got ZW$383, which is about (US$8.50).

