The current suspension of football activities due to the coronavirus outbreak has caused an estimated €9 billion drop in market values across the globe, according to Transfermarkt, a German football statistics website.

Zimbabwean players, especially those plying their trade in European leagues, have not been spared with the likes of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and Lyon striker – on loan at Le Havre – Tinotenda Kadewere among the national team players who have seen their market values significantly drop in the past month.

Nakamba who joined Villa last year for €12m from Club Brugge is now priced at €8m and is the highest valued player in Zimbabwe at this moment.

Kadewere’s value plummeted to €6,5 m from €12m which Lyon paid for his signature in January while Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is now rated below the €1m mark.

Musona’s decline is hugely owed to the fact that he didn’t feature in the Belgian top-flight league during the first half of the 2019/20 season as he struggled for game time at Anderlecht.

Marshall Munetsi, Teenage Hadebe, Macauley Bonne and Alec Mudimu have all dropped below the €1m mark.

Defender Tendayi Darikwa also suffered a similar decline but this mainly due to his injury which has ruled him out of action since the eve of the campaign.

South Africa-based Khama Billiat is now valued at €1,5m, dropping from the €2m price before the outbreak.

