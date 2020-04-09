Dynamos captain Partson Jaure has been discharged from the hospital, the club has confirmed.

The 29-year old was involved in a car accident last month and sustained a skull fracture which required surgery. He underwent a successful head operation at Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare.

In a short statement posted on Facebook, Dynamos’ Dembare TV page said: “Captain Partson Jaure has been discharged from hospital.He is now recovering at home. Wishing a speedy recovery.”

Jaure is expected to fully recover towards the end of next month but it’s not yet known if he will be able to play this season.

His club omitted him from the squad that will kick off the campaign and there is hope he could be registered during the mid-season transfer window.

