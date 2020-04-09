Dynamos forward King Nadolo does not believe Highlanders will be among the title favorites when the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season roars into life.

This start of the season has been temporarily put on hold owing the escalation of the novel Coronavirus, a global pandemic which has forced the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration to enforce a three weeks lockdown in the country.

Nadolo, a former Bosso player himself, wrote off his former paymasters from the title picture.

”Dynamos, CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum Stars. Those (teams) are looking good.” he told NewsDay when asked about the three teams likely to challenge for local football’s biggest club prize.

Comments

comments