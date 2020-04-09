Turkish giants Galatasaray have reportedly open negotiations with Aston Villa to sign Trezeguet.

According to Eurosport, Galatasaray want to sign the 25-year old Egyptian in the event that Sofiane Feghouli leaves the club at the end of the season.

Trezeguet has also been linked with Besiktas while Mbwana Samatta is said to be also under the radar of several Turkish teams.

And last week, another Villa player Marvelous Nakamba was reported to be monitored by Trabzonspor who are looking for John Obi Mikel’s replacement.

This was confirmed by club president Ahmet Ağaoğlu who said they want to sign players from struggling clubs who are facing relegation.

“We are following England. It is more economically reasonable to get players from the teams falling from the league here,” Ağaoğlu was quoted as saying by FotoMac, a Turkish football website.

Aston Villa currently sits in the second place from bottom on the EPL standings with 25 points.

