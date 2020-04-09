Video: Khama Billiat’s screamer against Chippa Soccer24 on 9 Apr, 2020 Khama Billiat might have scored a few goals for Kaizer Chiefs by his standards but many will remember his sensational strike against Chippa United in the 2018 Nedbank Cup. Watch the goal below; Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: Billiat in ‘state of shock’ after robbery Mutizwa brace powers Golden Arrows to KZN derby win over AmaZulu Benyu’s struggles continue Brendan Rodgers impressed by Kundai Benyu on first team debut at Celtics