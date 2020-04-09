With no international football action during the March Fifa break, the Warriors have remained unchanged on the latest World Rankings.

Zimbabwe was supposed to play Algeria in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers at the end of last month, but due to coronavirus, all international fixtures across the globe were suspended, except for four friendlies that were played earlier on.

The national team remained on the 111th position with 1180 points while Belgium and Senegal continue to top the world and African rankings respectively.

The only movement on the list saw South Sudan who played Jamaica move up one place to number 168, level in that position with Bermuda.

