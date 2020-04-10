Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has suggested the former Liverpool star is open to return to the English Premier League ahead of next season.

The 27-year-old left the Reds to join Barcelona in January 2018 for £142million, but has fallen out favour at Camp Nou and is seeking a recourse elsewhere.

Bayern Munich who took him on loan for this campain have are reportedly not interest to extent his stay or make the deal permanent for a fee set at £103m,.

And according to Joorabchian, there is a possibility that Coutinho might return to the EPL but for a cut-price fee given the coronavirus pandemic.

The agent told Sky Sports: “Pre all the situation over the virus, after the Champions League games when he played in England (against Chelsea for Bayern Munich), we had a long chat about it.

“Of course the Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, loved playing in and would love to come back and play in.

“But since the virus and the pandemic situation has occurred we have not spoken about where he would like to go.

“Everything is a possibility I think.

“The situation is what is going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs.

“What is going to be the situation in terms of who can actually afford to take new transfers in and how those transfers occur. Every club will have a different position.

“I also think we as a society and in the football world have to be very conscious that the numbers cannot become crazy going forward.

“You will probably see less big transfers because at the same time some people still in their heads will say: ‘my player is worth £80million’.

“But of no-one starts to pay £80m that will then ease down and then clubs will put value on their players based on what their players are doing.

“And if I think if no-one pays the money then the market will ease down and collect itself.”

