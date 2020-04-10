Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa has revealed the club will unveil new sponsors soon.

The Glamour Boys recently announced new terms to their existing deal with Gold Leaf Tobacco. The partners have been taking care of their wage bill and all the operational expenses since last year.

In an interview with Herald, the chairman said the announcement of new sponsors has been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.

“The tranquillity that we are enjoying now has been made possible by our sponsors Gold Leaf Tobacco,’’ Mupfurutsa said.

“We have also had good backing from Nyaradzo and ZLG, who provide us with water. We are also indebted to 4 May, they have been dressing our coaches since the days of Lloyd Mutasa.

“In fact, we will be unveiling more partners very soon.

“It’s unfortunate we were disturbed by the coronavirus lockdown. We cannot conduct business normally under the current situation but there is good news coming up.”

