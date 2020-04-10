A recurring injury has forced Highlanders defender Bhukosi Ncube to hang his boots.

The 21-year right back is said to have spent the entire 2019 season on the sidelines due to the nagging knee injury.

Ncube took to Facebook to announce his decision to quit football.

“It’s like God knew that I was going to leave the beautiful game at an early age. I got to experience everything that a local footballer wishes to experience but sadly this is where it all ends not on my will but sometimes bad things happen,”said Ncube, a former Zimbabwe youth international who earned several caps with the country’ s Under 17 and 20 sides,” he wrote.

“I would like to thank Highlanders for giving me a chance to showcase the talent I had,” he added.

