Zimbabwe could still host the Afcon qualifier against Algeria on foreign soil despite upgrading local stadiums on time before the rescheduled date of the encounter.

Caf banned all local venues which they said don’t meet their minimum requirements and Zifa had identified South Africa for the game before it was postponed due to coronavirus.

The country is expected to be done with the renovations by the time CAF inspectors return for the final check on June 15 before the World Cup qualifiers start.

But even if the stadiums pass that inspection, the Warriors could still be forced to host their upcoming home game against Algeria elsewhere outside the country. This is because the Afcon qualifiers are a different competition and a separate inspection is needed to be done first.

And by the time the football action resumes, the continental body could refuse to come down and approve the stadiums because of limited time as the inspectors will not be able to travel anytime soon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An inspection should be carried at least two weeks before the game.

Meanwhile, Fifa is targeting September as the possible date for the return of international football.

The proposed fixture list would see the Warriors playing three games during the week-long international break to reduce the backlog.

They will play another three games in October and in that way, the qualifying calendar will be put back on track with a further World Cup qualifier set for November.

Comments

comments