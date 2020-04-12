Dynamos captain Partson Jaure says he is now fine and is sure he will play football again.

The defender was involved in a car accident last month when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road at Prince Edward School in Harare.

The player sustained a fractured skull and needed surgery. He is expected to start training in 12 weeks.

Speaking to the Standard newspaper, Jaure who was discharged from the hospital last week, says he still hopes to lift the league championship with Dembare.

“I want to thank God that the worst didn’t happen because I know it could have been worse and I could have lost my life,” he said.

“I feel fine now and I look forward to bouncing back strong and still achieve my dreams.

“I am definitely going to play football again, but I need to recover first and come back to do the work. I still believe that I can lift the league trophy with my team Dynamos at the end of the season.”

