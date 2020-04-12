Former Arsenal coach Unai Emery’s ex-girlfriend Sacha Wright has claimed that the Spanish gaffer called her a white witch and blamed her for his sacking at the EPL side.

Emery, 48, was relieved of his duties in November following a run of unconvincing results.

According to Wright, the coach claimed their break-up led to an embarrassing winless spell which happened from early October last year. The pair had broken up in September, just two months before he was given the boot by Arsenal.

In an interview with UK newspaper The Sun on Sunday, Sacha said: “He blamed me for getting him the sack. He told me I was a white witch as I had brought him so much bad luck.

“He said, ‘It was the day we broke up that we started to lose’.

“He told me he was so stressed out that his mind wasn’t in the right place after we separated.”

Unai and Sacha started dating in 2018 when the former was appointed the Arsenal boss, replacing Arsene Wenger.

The Spanish manager joined the Gunners from French club PSG and was regarded as the club’s saviour following a couple of seasons marred by inconsistency.

