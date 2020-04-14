Highlanders have started a fundraising initiative to help in equipping Ekusileni Medical Centre that will host coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Bulawayo.

The club confirmed the news on Monday saying: “Highlanders would like to take this opportunity to officially launch the COVID-19 fundraising campaign whose purpose is to galvanise support for and to equip Ekusileni, the hospital that will cater for COVID-19 patients.

“We are devastated by this novel virus, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has since declared a pandemic. The club has been involved in COVID-19 awareness campaigns, but we have decided to scale up our efforts in the fight against the pandemic by taking this direction.”

Donations can be made via the OneMoney merchant code 40533 or Ecocash biller code 70662.

The country has so far registered seventeen cases of the virus and three deaths.

