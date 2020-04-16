Juventus have confirmed that their players Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have fully recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19 and will no longer need self-isolation.

The tested positive of the virus last month by didn’t show any symptoms. Paulo Dybala, the third Juve player to contract the disease, however, showed strong symptoms.

“Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double-check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-COVID-19,” the club said on their official website.

“The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Meanwhile, Serie A clubs are expected to resume training early next month when the current lockdown in Italy ends on May 3.

Comments

comments