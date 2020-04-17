Switchbacks FC midfielder George Lebese has dismissed rumours linking him with a return to Kaizer Chiefs.

The 31-year old left Amakhosi in 2017 to join Mamelodi Sundowns. He is now based in the USA where he moved early this year.

Recent reports had suggested that the midfielder would return to Soweto next season, but he has now cleared the air.

Posting on Twitter, Lebese said: “The truth is I’m gonna keep attaching myself to a team that gave me a big break [because] of the love but the big problem is I made a decision that was not ok for the team at that time, but the support and love I still get from the fans is for life.

“I wasn’t asking for a return, I thank KC for the opportunity but I’m Switchbacks FC happily now,” concluded the midfielder.”

