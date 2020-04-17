Tinotenda Kadewere is yet to hit the right note in his Warriors career but there is one big moment that will remain in the memory of everyone.

The striker who only has five competitive appearances in the national team scored two goals during the 2018 Cosafa Cup final against Zambia.

His first goal opened the scoring in the 4th minute and the second one came on the stroke of the fulltime.

The second goal is undoubtedly his best moment with the Warriors after it secured a draw which pushed the game to the extra time.

Check the time, look at the score. Take in this incredible passage of play. This is why we love football as @khama_Billiat11 tees up @tino_kadewere for a dramatic equaliser in the 2018 COSAFA Cup final as @online_zifa went on to beat @FAZFootball 4-2 after extra-time. @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/59p7QdwE6w — COSAFA (@COSAFAMEDIA) April 17, 2020

Zimbabwe went on to score two more goals through Khama Billiat to win 4-2 and lifted the 2018 Cosafa Cup.

Since then, he hasn’t featured regularly in the national team games owing to injuries and coaches’ preferences to use senior players in his position.

But the 24-year old is now likely to be prefered in the centre forward position in future games the likes of Nyasha Mushekwi and Tendai Ndoro are no longer active in international football.

