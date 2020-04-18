Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze might have had many negative comments on his performance against DRC at AFCON 2019 but his response to the latest one is charismatic.

The 30-year-old Baroka shotstopper had a night to forget in goal for the Warriors against DRC when he made high-school blunders which resulted in most, if not all of the goals conceeded in the 0-4 thumping, inviting suspicion of match-fixing in the process.

It seems some fans haven’t forgiven the former Chicken Inn man, as evidenced by one Tatenda Kujinga’s comment on Chipezeze’s lockdown message on photo and video sharing networking site Instagram.

”Every time I see you I think of that night in Egypt,” Kujinga told the Warriors number one, to which he responded; “Keep on thinking.”

”This person wants attention, so I just thought I should give him a little bit of it,” responded Chipezeze when he was asked by another user why he was entertaining such negativity.

